Magnitude 2.4 earthquake rocks Perryville on a surprising anniversary

0:36 Fire Chief Stephen Robbins talks about residential fire in Cahokia Pause

1:33 Homeless people to get help

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections

3:00 Upgrades coming to area Wehrenberg theaters

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

2:44 Smithton school takes proactive step on lead

1:35 Can 12-year-old convince school administrators to allow Minecraft game at school?