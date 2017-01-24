Metro-East News

January 24, 2017 6:48 AM

Sunny skies back in the forecast, if only for a little bit

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday...Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Light southeast wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday night...Cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday...A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

