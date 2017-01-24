Sunny skies back in the forecast, if only for a little bit

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday...Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Light southeast wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday night...Cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Saturday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday...A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Monday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
