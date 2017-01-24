Children, adults critically injured in burning St. Louis home

St. Louis firefighters rescued five children and two adults from a burning house in the north side of the city early Tuesday morning.
All seven were taken to a hospital and were listed in critical condition following the fire, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.
4600blk of Evans - Seven occupants; five children #rescued by firefighters. All occupants were transported by #EMS in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/xpH6tCPXgg— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 24, 2017
The two-story brick house was located in the 4600 block of Evans Avenue. Firefighters told KSDK that the fire happened there around 2 a.m. The fire appeared to have started in one bedroom where five children and two adults had been found, KMOV reported.
Officials said the home had one smoke detector that wasn’t working at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
