Metro-East News

January 24, 2017 7:23 AM

Children, adults critically injured in burning St. Louis home

Compiled By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@bnd.com

St. Louis firefighters rescued five children and two adults from a burning house in the north side of the city early Tuesday morning.

All seven were taken to a hospital and were listed in critical condition following the fire, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

The two-story brick house was located in the 4600 block of Evans Avenue. Firefighters told KSDK that the fire happened there around 2 a.m. The fire appeared to have started in one bedroom where five children and two adults had been found, KMOV reported.

Officials said the home had one smoke detector that wasn’t working at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Windy day peels stone from 12-story building

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos