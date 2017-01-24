St. Louis man dies after police use stun gun on him

A St. Louis man died Monday night after St. Louis County officers used a stun gun on him while investigating a report of a domestic disturbance.
According to a news release from the St. Louis County Police Department, Tereance Klein, 57, died at the scene of a call in the 2900 block of Gladwood Drive. Officers from the South County Precinct were called to the residence at about 10:35 p.m.
The caller said a man was harming himself and was possibly under the influence of drugs. The person who called 911, an immediate family member, said the man was barricaded in the basement of the home after he started hitting himself in the head with frying pans.
The first officer to arrive was told by the caller that the officer might want to wait for assistance because he believed the officer could be hurt. A second officer arrived and they located the man inside the house.
Officers tried to handcuff the man, but he resisted, according to police. An officer used a stun gun to subdue the man. After the man was handcuffed, officers and ambulance workers noticed the man was not breathing. Life-saving measures failed and Klein was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident was under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
