Police release ID of homeless man killed on Illinois 159

Police have released the identity of a homeless man who died after he was struck by a vehicle on Sunday.
The 61-year-old man, Garry L. Boughton of Carman, had stepped into traffic from a center turn lane in the 4900 block of Illinois 159 when the vehicle struck him, according to Maryville Police Department Chief Rob Carpenter. Boughton was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:36 p.m.
The speed limit in that section of road is 45 miles per hour, Carpenter said. There was no indication the driver, described as a 45-year-old woman, was speeding or doing anything wrong, he said. The driver was not injured, but her car had severe damage to its front end and front windshield, Carpenter said.
Boughton had only been in the area a few days, Carpenter said. Officers had encountered the man a few times, including buying him lunch on Sunday.
Carman is a small unincorporated village 80 miles west of Peoria in Henderson County. Carpenter said they were able to reach Boughton’s family with help from the Madison County Coroner’s Office.
