Sandoval School Board member expected to be charged with sex crimes

A member of the Sandoval School Board is expected to be charged in connection with a sex crime investigation.
According to WJBD radio, Darin Brandt, 48, of Sandoval was taken into custody on Tuesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies after he had voluntarily come to the station for questioning. The station reported that charges weren’t expected to be filed until Wednesday. Brandt is expected to be charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and criminal sexual assault, according to WJBD.
Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department told the station there are allegedly two victims under the age of 13, both of whom attended the Sandoval school district. The alleged incidents did not happen on school district property, police said.
Brandt currently serves as the secretary for the Sandoval School Board. The station said he has filed for re-election in April.
