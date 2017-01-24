Students at Zion Lutheran School in Belleville compete in the Hula Hoop Relay Race during Olympic games they held as part of National Lutheran Schools Week. In the photo (from left) are: Brooke Kuehn, kindergarten teacher Keri Ziegler, Lydia Lee, Lillian Kemper, and Adori Batchelder. The object of the game was to pass the hula hoop from one end of the line to the other and back again, without letting go of each other's hands. At the beginning of the school year all the students in the K-8 school are divided up into groups called Faith Families, which are comprised of various aged students. In this event held in the gymnasium, there were five Faith Families competing in this and other fun games. Other Zion students were participating in an art project in the church basement, and yet others were making lap blankets to be given to shut-in members of the Zion Church congregation and people in the community. The Lutheran School Week activities take place on the last hour of school each day.
Students at Zion Lutheran School in Belleville make lap blankets to be given to shut-in members of the Zion Church congregation as part of National Lutheran Schools Week. At center is computer teacher Janel Mueller, pairing up two fleece blankets.
