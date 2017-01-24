Rare biracial Quincy twins turn 9 months old

News-making twins Kalani Dean and Jarani Dean turned 9 months old Monday, but that’s not what has the country talking.
News site KHQA in Quincy reports the biracial twins’ mother Whitney Meyer posted a photo of the girls to the organization’s Facebook page.
Meyer told KHQA that Kalani has a lot of energy and is crawling while Jarani loves to eat and has not crawled, yet. They were born at Blessing Hospital on April 23, 2016.
“At first when they were born, I wanted to believe it but it’s so rare I didn’t think it’d happen to my twins,” Meyer told KHQA. “But sure enough they’re biracial twins.”
Meyer is white and the twins’ father, Tomas Dean, is black.
KHQA reported that a biracial couple expecting twins has approximately a 1-in-500 chance those twins will have different skin colors.
Comments