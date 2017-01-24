Cahokia woman accused of biting two kids

A 50-year-old Cahokia woman was arrested Monday for allegedly biting and beating two children with “a belt and/or backscratcher.”
According to Detective Joseph Agles, the Cahokia Police Department received a call Saturday regarding the two child victims, allegedly abused by their family member Chantay Bruce. He noted that Bruce is not the children’s mother.
The children, a 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, were examined at a local hospital.
“Basically, we took a report involving the children ... officers had sent them to area hospital with non life threatening injuries,” Agles said, “From there, DFCS was contacted and then they were interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center (in Belleville) the following day.”
He said from the interview detectives determined the abuse was ongoing, from approximately September 2016 through Saturday.
Bruce remains in custody on a $75,000 bond and faces four counts of aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony. As of Tuesday evening, she was not scheduled for a court appearance.
Additional details regarding the abuse were not available because of its status as an open case.
Agles said officers do not anticipate additional charges to be pressed. Agles said he assisted lead detective Matthew Mason on the case.
