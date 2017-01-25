Metro-East News

Temperatures expected to drop again; flurries for the weekend?

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday...Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 43 by 5 p.m. West wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday night...Cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday...Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday night...A chance of flurries after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Sunday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

