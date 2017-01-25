This highway stretch in St. Louis is one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the U.S.

An interstate west of St. Louis was listed among at least 100 locations with some of the worst traffic congestion in the country, according to a 2017 list provided by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI).
The list, shared by the Washington Post, addresses the 100 worst bottlenecks in the U.S. highway system — sections of interstates where traffic tends to slow down, sometimes causing a jam (and a headache for drivers).
St. Louis was No. 23 on the list. Specifically, according to ATRI, St. Louis sees some of its heaviest traffic on Interstate 70 at the Interstate 64 merge at Wentzville.
ATRI said it used GPS data from more than 600,000 trucks to determine which locations made the list.
The top three cities that made the list included locations in Atlanta; Fort Lee, N.J.; and Chicago.
The full list is available on ATRI’s website.
