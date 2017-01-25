St. Louis airport on list of Trump team’s infrastructure projects

Lambert-St. Louis International Airport appears on a priority list of about 50 nationwide infrastructure projects reportedly put together by President Donald Trump’s transition team.
A detailed list of projects was obtained by McClatchy’s Kansas City Star and The News Tribune. A White House spokeswoman told the Star that the list was “not an official White House document,” but a senior congressional aide had told the newspaper that Trump’s transition team created the list of “Emergency & National Security Projects.” It was unclear whether the list was considered a draft or a final version.
The newspaper also reported on a preliminary list of infrastructure projects that appeared in a spreadsheet circulated by the National Governor’s Association in December. Many of the projects showed up on both documents, including a major development project at the St. Louis airport.
A description of the St. Louis airport project on the more detailed document copies a news release that had been posted on the airport’s website in May 2015. The St. Louis project appears at No. 50 on the list.
It said the following: “The St. Louis Airport Commission approved a major development project at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport that is geared to be a catalyst for international cargo activity and jobs by expanding Lambert’s aviation facilities and capabilities on the north side of the airfield. The project will generate more than $13.5 million in lease revenue alone, over the initial term of the agreement.”
The cost of the airport project was estimated at $1.8 billion and would possibly provide 1,800 direct jobs, according to the document.
An airport spokesman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the estimated cost and job figures didn’t come from airport officials. The airport also noted that the air cargo expansion project was considered to be a private development project, not using public money.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens declined to comment on the project list reported by the Star and McClatchy Washington Bureau.
Comments