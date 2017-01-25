‘State of the State:’ Follow Rauner’s address live

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner will deliver the “State of the ?State” address live at noon today from Springfield.
12:04 p.m.: Ruaner: “I am deeply optimistic about the future of our beloved Illinois. We have big challenges and like many of you, I’m frustrated by the slow pace of change in Springfield.”
Join me this Wednesday at noon as I discuss the past two years and the upcoming future of our great state during the...Posted by Governor Bruce Rauner on Monday, January 23, 2017
