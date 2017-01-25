Former metro-east man gets 10 years in prison on child porn charges

A man formerly from East Carondelet was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office identified the defendant in a news release as Richard Lee Doerr, III. Doerr, 29, pleaded guilty in September to distribution of child pornography, three counts of receipt of child pornography and possession of prepubescent child pornography.
Doerr was sentenced in the Southern District of Illinois to 10 years in prison, five years of supervised release and was also ordered to pay a $500 special assessment.
In addition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office also said Doerr agreed to pay $4,500 in restitution to four of the victims who were identified from his collection of child pornography.
The case launched in December 2013 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had received a report from Tumblr regarding an individual who had uploaded images that appeared to be child pornography. Previous reports said law enforcement tracked the email address associated with the Tumblr account to Doerr, who later admitted to police that he had downloaded and shared child pornography online.
An investigation also showed that Doerr had 143 images and 28 videos on his cell phone of child pornography. Authorities also found eight other video files on his Samsung Galaxy tablet.
Doerr has been detained since he was arraigned in February.
The case was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood, and was investigated by the FBI’s Springfield Child Exploitation Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Scott was assigned to the case.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
