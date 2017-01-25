Trampoline park faces lawsuits over startup loans

Two lawsuits have been filed against the owner of an indoor trampoline park that opened last year in Glen Carbon.
Michael Anderson, owner of Altitude Trampoline Park, faces legal action from the licensing company that granted him a franchise and loaned him the money for the startup. Anderson is the sole defendant in two lawsuits, though the license for Altitude Trampoline Park was shared by his wife, Heather Anderson.
The suits were filed separately in Madison County Circuit Court by Curtis Skallerup and Jeffery Rutten, both affiliated with J&C IP Inc. of Texas, which grants licenses for operation of indoor trampoline facilities through its program.
The Glen Carbon license was granted in 2014, and Anderson began development of the indoor trampoline park now located at 91 Fountain Drive off Illinois 157. It includes 20,000 square feet of interconnected trampoline space.
But the suits allege that Anderson was short of capital to launch the project, and so Skallerup and Rutten agreed to personally loan funds to Anderson for the facility. Their promissory notes total $70,000 to Anderson in two installments for development of the park.
Anderson could not be reached for comment. Court records show that no attorney has filed a notice of representation.
According to the suits, the park opened on June 27, 2016, and an announcement went out that it was open, but initial reports showed it did not open for some time. However, it did eventually open and is currently operating. The park’s website is still active and indicates it is booking engagements for the future.
The loan was to be repaid with six monthly installments plus 0.05 percent of gross sales for 30 months beginning at opening of the facility. The suits allege that Anderson has failed to make payments and is now in default on the loan.
The suit requests that the court order Anderson to pay the full amount due, and also asks that Anderson’s ownership of the company be sold and the proceeds applied to the loan.
The Skallerup suit is due to appear before Madison County Circuit Judge Andreas Matoesian for a case management conference on July 26. No date has been assigned for the Rutten suit.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
