Illinois 157 bridge now partially open

When the Columbia High School cheerleading team won a state title earlier this month, the moment was especially significant for one cheerleader and her mom. On that day, Michaela Patterson, 17, and her mom LeAnn Henry could both say they were champions because Henry won the same competition 20 years earlier.
The Spivey Building is a historic landmark and an eyesore in downtown East St. Louis. Decades of neglect mean that it is falling down, with bricks and masonry hitting the streets below. Surveillance video from the neighboring Mixon Insurance shows a chunk of stone hitting the pavement with enough force to pulverize it.
A woman and a child died and another driver was seriously injured after a crash flipped one vehicle and two victims were thrown from it. Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. on Friday afternoon said a 32-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl died.