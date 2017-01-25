St. Louis firefighters battle blaze at restaurant on The Hill

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to a fire at a popular restaurant Wednesday afternoon.
According to the St. Louis Fire Department’s Twitter page, firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. to a structure fire on the second floor of a building in the 5200 block of Shaw Avenue. The building houses Giovanni’s On The Hill, 5201 Shaw Ave.
An update around 5 p.m. from the department’s Twitter account stated eight people were in the building when the flames ignited. They all “self evacuated.”
The restaurant’s website stated it has been in operation since 1973. It claims that it “has been a St. Louis icon” and “has been rated as one of the finest Italian restaurants.”
LIVE on #Periscope: St Louis Fire Department 5200blk of Shaw •1st Alarm Fire• https://t.co/SVlPMXTRKf— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 25, 2017
Last month, the owner of the restaurant was indicted by a grand jury on sexual abuse, sodomy and assault charges.
