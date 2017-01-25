Red Cross to supply Memorial Hospital facilities with blood products

The American Red Cross will be working with two metro-east hospitals to supply them with blood products for three years.
The Red Cross will work with Memorial Hospital in Belleville and Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh to supply them with more than 6,000 blood products a year, including red blood cells, platelets and plasma.
The products will be gathered at blood drives. The next one will be Feb. 7, and there will be 11 total drives in 2017.
“(It’s) new territory for us,” said Joe Zydlo, a spokesman for the Red Cross.
The two locations bring the total number of hospitals the Red Cross works with in the BJC Healthcare system to 15, according to the Red Cross. The additional 6,000 units brings the total number of blood products in the system to 143,000.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
You can donate blood at the following events:
▪ 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Feb. 7 at Memorial Hospital East
▪ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. March 2 at Memorial Hospital
▪ 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. April 4 at Memorial Hospital East
▪ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. May 2 at Memorial Hospital
▪ 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. June 6 at Memorial Hospital East
▪ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 5 at Memorial Hospital
▪ 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at Memorial Hospital East
▪ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sept. 5 at Memorial Hospital
▪ 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at Memorial Hospital East
▪ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at Memorial Hospital
▪ 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at Memorial Hospital East
