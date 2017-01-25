Investigators identify 2 persons of interest in MetroLink shooting

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office investigators took two people into custody Tuesday after identifying them as “persons of interest” in the shooting at Emerson Park MetroLink Station in East St. Louis on Monday night.
According to a release from the agency on Wednesday, the case will be reviewed by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday.
In a previous release, St. Clair County Capt. Bruce Fleshren said deputies found a 36-year-old man shot in the abdomen at the MetroLink station around 10:45 p.m. Monday after responding for a report of shots fired.
A 29-year-old man at the scene told investigators that someone tried to rob him — he apparently fled to the MetroLink station in order to find help. The 36-year-old man was reportedly shot after he exited the MetroLink and was walking away from the suspects.
The sheriff’s office said they believe the shooting victim was not connected to the prior armed robbery attempt of the 29-year-old.
Fleshren said investigators had obtained security video from the MetroLink to help identify any possible suspects, however he said on Wednesday the surveillance video footage was too dark to release at this time.
Police have not released any identities of those involved and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 618-277-3505.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
