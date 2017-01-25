Collinsville woman faces felony after getting Jeep stuck in the mud

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a 35-year-old Collinsville woman for allegedly taking her Jeep through a field at Hanft Park in New Athens, causing approximately $500 in damage and getting stuck in the mud.
According to a release from St. Clair County Capt. Bruce Fleshren, deputies responded to a call at the park on Lost Dog Road around 8:50 a.m. Saturday on reports of property damage.
There, deputies found an unoccupied 2004 Jeep stuck in the mud in the park, “which had traveled through the park creating ruts and circles until it got stuck and could go no further.”
The release stated Park District officials estimated repairs to the grounds would cost $500.00.
Deputies investigated and discovered the Jeep was registered to Lisa Tyson, who they made contact with on Monday.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Tyson with one count of criminal damage to state supported property, a Class 4 felony.
Tyson remains in the St. Clair County jail on a $30,000 bond.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments