Slight chance of snow this weekend in the metro-east. See when:

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Thursday...Cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night...Cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday...Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind around 8 mph.
Saturday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Saturday night...A chance of flurries after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday...A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Monday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Comments