Metro-East News

January 26, 2017 6:44 AM

Slight chance of snow this weekend in the metro-east. See when:

News-Democrat

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Thursday...Cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night...Cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday...Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind around 8 mph.

Saturday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday night...A chance of flurries after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday...A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Summit aims to make St. Clair County a healthier place to live

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos