Local woman’s search for missing rare-breed show dog goes viral

A Germantown woman believes her rare-breed show dog has been stolen, and her Facebook post about the missing canine has been shared across the country.
Anita Pingsterhaus said her 16-month-old Cane Corso, named Nightshade, was in her fenced yard while she was in the house cleaning Wednesday morning. She said she went out to get the dog, and it was gone.
She said she doubts Nightshade escaped.
“No, he’s never tried,” she said. “We walked around the fence and didn’t find any paw prints. It’s muddy out here.”
Pingsterhaus said Nightshade is sometimes allowed outside the fence, “and he never leaves.”
She said animal-control officers helped search the area on Wednesday, but the dog wasn’t spotted.
“I’m worried about him, wondering what happened to him. I didn’t sleep at all last night. I keep getting up and hollering for him,” she said Thursday. “I’m scared someone’s got him and done something bad to him.”
Anita Pingsterhaus
Pingsterhaus said she planned to make a report to police later Thursday.
Her Facebook post about the missing dog has been shared more than 3,000 times, from California to Kentucky.
Pingsterhaus said Nightshade competes in American Kennel Club conformation shows.
“He’s a real sweet dog. He’ll come to anybody for food,” she said. “He’s been trained for show.”
Pingsterhaus said Nightshade is from a litter that she bred. She said Cane Corso pups can cost “anywhere from $2,500 on up,” depending on breeding rights and other factors.
Nightshade Has been Stolen From My Fenced in Yard In Germantown Illinois! I have alerted authorities! This happened this...Posted by Anita Pingsterhaus on Wednesday, January 25, 2017
