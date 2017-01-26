The Billiken mascot has a new look at SLU, again

Saint Louis University showed off its latest mascot design on Wednesday night.
Say hello to the Billiken, version 2.0.
Your Saint Louis University Billiken! pic.twitter.com/k3ujZtHujV— Billiken Athletics (@SLU_Billikens) January 26, 2017
The newest mascot look comes four months after SLU sports fans criticized a redesigned Billiken. Some people thought it looked “horrifying.” Others expressed disappointment.
New Billiken. Same spirit.
He's here! Check out SLU's new Billiken mascot.Posted by Saint Louis University on Tuesday, September 20, 2016
So the university went back to the drawing board and put out an online survey to get fans’ input. More than 17,000 people responded, SLU said in a news release.
“People are clearly passionate about the Billiken,” SLU President Fred Pestello said. “This fall, members of our community asked for a platform to voice their opinions, and we listened. This new version of the mascot is the result of a collaborative process. It’s the way it ought to be.”
The university released a video on its Facebook page Wednesday night.
Your new Billiken mascot!Posted by Saint Louis University on Wednesday, January 25, 2017
So far, it’s gotten mixed reviews in the comments. The video revealing the new mascot had at least 19,000 views on SLU’s Facebook page and was shared more than 200 times by Thursday morning.
