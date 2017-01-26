Popular St. Louis deli recognized nationally

A popular St. Louis deli was recently named one of five restaurants in the country to receive the James Beard Foundation’s America’s Classics Award.
Gioia’s Deli, located at 1934 Macklind Ave. in the Hill neighborhood, has been in business for 99 years in St. Louis. It’s known for its “famous” homemade hot salami.
The sandwich shop is owned by Alex Donley.
“‘You guys know we are a sandwich shop, right?’ was my reaction to the news when a member of the James Beard Foundation informed me that we won the American Classic Award,” Donley wrote online. “This honor is given to regional establishments, often family-owned, that are treasured for their quality food, local character and lasting appeal. This is the highest honor given to historic restaurants. We are humbled and honored to be included in this small group of American Classics by the James Beard Foundation.”
As a way of saying “thank you,” the restaurant is offering $1 off its sandwiches for any customer who mentions “American Classic.” The offer will last until Wednesday.
Other award recipients included restaurants from South Carolina, California, New York and Maryland.
Gioia's Deli Won A James Beard Award!Posted by Gioia's Deli on Thursday, January 26, 2017
