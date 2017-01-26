Madison County man sentenced in federal child pornography case

An Alton man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Thursday in a child pornography case.
James Allen Ridder, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in October. On Thursday, Judge Nancy Rosenstengel sentenced Ridder to 10 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. Ridder admitted to being in possession of still and video images of two minors, ages 15 and 17. The minors were known to Ridder, who was indicted in April 2016.
The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child exploitation and abuse. The case was investigated by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, which has a detective assigned to the FBI’s Metro East Cybercrime Task Force. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ali Summers and Stephen Clark.
