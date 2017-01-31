Seventh grader helps those less fortunate

St. Teresa Catholic School student Sara Foley has organized a winter clothing drive for the last three years to help area homeless.
Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Watch burglars smash into Shiloh electronics store

Shiloh, IL, Police are seeking help after four burglars about 2:30 a.m. Saturday used a landscaping brick to smash into an electronics store, Experimac, on Green Mount Crossing Drive. Surveillance video from the store shows the front door being smashed and the four burglars taking electronics from the store.

Metro-East News

Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

Thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered Friday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for the annual March for Life. While the diverse pro-life crowd was excited about the new administration and the prospects of eventually overturning Roe v. Wade, they did not necessarily consider themselves overly supportive of President Trump.

Metro-East News

SIUE students ride the "bull"

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus activities board set up a mechanical bull in the Morris University Center on Friday "just for fun." Students and employees took turns falling off the bull all afternoon.

Editor's Choice Videos