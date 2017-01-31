Seventh grader helps those less fortunate

Roosevelt Elementary School principal Craig Hayes talks about the end of the traditional science fair and the transition to family science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) nights with interactive and hands-on activities.
Shiloh, IL, Police are seeking help after four burglars about 2:30 a.m. Saturday used a landscaping brick to smash into an electronics store, Experimac, on Green Mount Crossing Drive. Surveillance video from the store shows the front door being smashed and the four burglars taking electronics from the store.
A fire nearly destroyed an apparently vacant house on Kingshighway in Washington Park, IL near St. Louis, MO. The house is located next door to a Church's Chicken restaurant. The fire did not spread to any neighboring structure.
Thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered Friday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for the annual March for Life. While the diverse pro-life crowd was excited about the new administration and the prospects of eventually overturning Roe v. Wade, they did not necessarily consider themselves overly supportive of President Trump.
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus activities board set up a mechanical bull in the Morris University Center on Friday "just for fun." Students and employees took turns falling off the bull all afternoon.
Charlie Richter, of Summerfield, IL, has ectodermal dysplasia, a genetic disorder that can affect hair, nails, teeth, skin and sweat glands. He was a poster child for the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasia in the 1980s.
The O'Fallon Police Department has launched a Private Video Surveillance Camera Registration Program, the first of its kind in the area. Capt. Kirk Brueggeman explains the purpose of the program and how it works.