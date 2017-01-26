‘I’m not delusional — you’re not a saint,’ Amy Blagojevich says to Obama

Amy Blagojevich, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s 20-year-old daughter, posted a letter on her mother’s Facebook to Barack Obama on Thursday, criticizing the former president for not commuting her father’s sentence.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Amy Blagojevich hasn’t held back when it comes to defending her father or publicly displaying her emotions.
Her father, a Chicago Democrat, was convicted of trying to exchange an appointment to President Barack Obama’s former U.S. Senate seat for campaign cash. He was sentenced to 14 years in 2011.
Amy Blagojevich’s open letter said she no longer has respect for Obama after he did not commute her father’s federal prison sentence, the Chicago Tribune reported.
“Everyone seems to be mourning your exit from office,” Amy wrote in the letter reportedly on Patti Blagojevich’s Facebook. “I’m glad you’re gone. I’m not delusional — you’re not a saint. You were a mediocre president with unoriginal ideas.”
The Chicago Tribune reported that Amy Blagojevich motioned at U.S. District Judge James Zagel and “He stole my childhood!” after her father was resentenced in August.
“I thought you would finally right this wrong,” she wrote in the letter. “You didn’t have to pardon him, only commute the sentence. You just had to let him come home. You didn’t. You released others, like Chelsea Manning or FALN terrorists, who actually committed reprehensible crimes, but you failed to release an innocent man.”
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
