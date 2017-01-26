Collinsville man faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing car

Fairmont City Police officers arrested a 20-year-old Collinsville man Thursday after an investigation into a police chase involving a stolen car that occurred Jan. 2.
According to court documents, Brendan Day is facing three felony charges and one misdemeanor charge in St. Clair County after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle and fled from police with a 14-year-old boy inside the car.
Police wrote in the document that Day was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado when Lt. Noe Marquez attempted to pull him over. Day allegedly kept driving and did not pull over but instead fled the police car at speeds around 20 mph over the legal limit in the area.
The vehicle was from Black Lane Auto Service in Caseyville.
Day is facing charges alleging endangering a child, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police office.
