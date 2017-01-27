Heads up ... there’s a chance of snow in the weekend forecast

There’s a chance for snow in the National Weather Service forecast for the metro-east.
There’s a 20 percent chance of snow Saturday night, changing to a mix of rain and snow for Sunday. The forecast for early next week, though, calls for sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.
Friday ... Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind around 7 mph.
Saturday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Saturday night ... Isolated snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday ... A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday night ... Scattered sprinkles and flurries before 7 p.m., then scattered flurries between 7 p.m. and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Tuesday night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
