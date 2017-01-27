Man seriously injured in car crash near Smithton

A 26-year-old man from Smithton sustained life-threatening injuries in a single car crash on Thursday night.
The driver appeared to be talking on his cell phone at the time of the crash, said Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye.
The accident occurred on Illinois 159 near White Oak Drive near Smithton at about 11:42 p.m. on Thursday.
The black 2006 Volkswagon was headed north when the car left the road, crossed the shoulder and struck the ditch, Dye said. The car rolled over and went through some trees where it came to rest. At some point, Dye said the driver, who was not identified, was ejected. The trooper found the driver laying on his back a few feet from his car.
It did not appear the man was wearing a seatbelt, Dye said.
He was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, but was transferred by helicopter to St. Louis University Hospital.
His injuries are considered life-threatening, according to police.
Dye reminded drivers to put down their phones and buckle up.
Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer
Comments