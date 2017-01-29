You have a new place to get your haircut in O’Fallon

A new barbershop is operating in O’Fallon. Fade 48 opened to the public last month.
Owner Bilal Shaban, 27, O’Fallon, has been cutting people’s hair since he was 14 years old. Before opening his own shop, he worked for a couple of months at Bladez and Fadez in Fairview Heights.
“I always wanted to do the things I wanted to do cutting hair,” Shaban said. “That was my goal in life.”
He is currently working alone in his 1,200-square-foot shop at 210 Hartman Lane in O’Fallon, until he finds a barber to join him.
Shaban, a Belleville East graduate, takes walk-in customers, as well as appointments.
“Sometimes I’m booked all day, especially on the weekend,” Shaban said.
For more information go to www.facebook.com/fade48 or call 618-660-9884.
Yoga location
Unity Yoga and Wellness is operating at 129 W. First St. in O’Fallon.
The business is owned by O’Fallon native Timi McMillin, who had held yoga classes in her house for several years.
Among the people who work there are 14 part-time teachers and a full-time student care coordinator.
“It all worked out, we (brought) them all together where we work all together as teachers and healers,” McMillin said.
Unity Yoga has three yoga studios and a meditation room.
McMillin has done yoga since 1997 and has taught since 2000.
She said people who say they’re too old, too exhausted or too stiff would benefit from yoga.
“I truly believe yoga is suppose to be for those people more than anyone else,” McMillin said.
For more information go to unityyogaandwellness.com or call 618-624-1900.
Massage therapy business operating in O’Fallon
Bodywork Essentials, a massage therapy practice, opened in O’Fallon in the fall. Owner Tiffany Rhodes has been in business since 2010, and has run the similar operations in Utah and Germany before coming to the metro-east.
Her husband, Mark, is in the U.S. Army, and is now based at Scott Air Force Base.
Rhodes was working in Maryville before opening in O’Fallon at 7 Eagle Center, Suite 2.
Among the therapies provided are craniosacral therapy and spinal touch.
For more information, go to www.bodyworkessentialsllc.com or call 541-649-2010.
Event center under construction
Construction is underway for the St. Clair County Event Center at 1550 E. State Route 15, next to Tractor Supply.
Developer Adam’s Auction & Real Estate Services in Belleville hope to have the $2.5 million center open by the spring. A flea market is scheduled for April 1 and 2.
For more information about the 19,400-square-foot center, call 618-830-7552.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
