IDOT plans bridge work along Route 40 north of Highland

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to reduce U.S. Route 40 to one lane at Interstate 70 three miles north of Highland starting on Monday in order to carry out bridge repairs, the agency said.
Intermittent daylight lane closures will be used until temporary traffic signals are installed at the location, IDOT said. Once the temporary traffic signals are installed, U.S. 40 will be reduced to one lane, with two-way traffic being maintained with the temporary traffic signals.
IDOT plans to replace the existing bridge joints and work is expected to be completed by mid-summer of this year, the agency said.
Motorists are urged to be patient and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone, IDOT said.
Comments