Cahokia teen charged with stealing jewelry

An 18-year-old Cahokia man who was using Facebook to advertise that he wanted to buy some jewelry was charged today with stealing jewelry from his victims once they met up with him in Cahokia.
Darryl Lewis, 18, was charged with three counts of felony theft from persons and one count of burglary.
Assistant Cahokia Chief Dennis Plew said three women, all from the Belleville area, who responded to Lewis’ Facebook post came to Cahokia on Jan. 15, 17 and 22, respectively.
“The suspect advertised on Facebook using the words Yard Sale, saying that he wanted to buy some jewelry. When the victims arrived, he would take their jewelry, Plew said.
Police were able to capture Lewis’ picture from video from local businesses, Plew said. He is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
