You’re not a bad person if you run a stop sign — but you will get a ticket, chief says

Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson doesn’t think you’re a bad person if you run a stop sign.
Having said that, though, he wants everyone to be as safe possible. Friday night, the police chief posted a notice on the agency’s wall:
“Because of complaints officers are on Smelting Works Road watching for stop sign runners. Please stop. We don't like writing tickets. But, we will. Be safe!”
Johnson said the message had reached about 2,600 people just a few hours after it was posted.
“Generally speaking, we don’t absolutely love writing citations — our hopes are that if someone sees us there they will slow down,” Johnson said. “... Some people we pulled over actually apologized for running the stop sign and complain about other people. ... It doesn’t mean they’re bad a person because they ran a stop sign.”
He said a citation for running a stop sign can run someone anywhere from $100 to $150. Officers were out Friday night om Smelting Works Road near Barteau Drive and Lyonshall Boulevard.
He said it’s typical of a municipality to have people complain about certain areas and traffic issues. That’s why officers will periodically run traffic details such as this one near problem areas.
“We really do watch (the Facebook page), we know it’s a direct line to the people, you know?” Johnson said. “That’s why I put it out there. We want people to see it, hopefully not while they’re not driving.”
