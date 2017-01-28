Weather forecast: We could see some weekend flurries

Here’s the forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today...Mostly cloudy. Chance of flurries through the day. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. High in the upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Low around 30. West wind around 10 mph.
Sunday...Blustery. Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning...Then scattered rain showers...Possibly mixed with snow showers in the afternoon. High in the upper 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Low in the lower 20s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday...Partly cloudy. High in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Monday night...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 30s.
Tuesday...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. High in the upper 40s.
Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy. Low in the upper 20s.
Wednesday through thursday...Partly cloudy. High around 40. Low in the mid 20s.
Thursday night...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Low in the mid 20s.
Friday...Mostly cloudy. High around 40.
