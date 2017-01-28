Metro-East News

January 28, 2017 12:19 PM

Manhunt continues for motorist who fled from police in East St. Louis area

News-Democrat

Illinois State Police continued searching the metro-east Saturday for a man who they say has been known to shoot at police officers.

Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said the fugitive is a 24-year-old man whose last known address is in Belleville.

Dye declined to provide the man’s name.

Troopers made a traffic stop Friday afternoon on Interstate 70 in East St. Louis, near the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. Officers put the driver’s information into the computer and found he had a warrant for his arrest. While they were placing him under arrest, the man broke away and ran off.

Police then found a young child in the car. Police turned the child over to a relative, Dye said.

Metro-East News

