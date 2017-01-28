1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Hooters in St. Louis

One man died and two others were injured in a shooting Friday night outside a Hooters restaurant in downtown St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that witnesses said the shooting involved a group of men who had been sitting together at a table. As the men were leaving, a truck pulled up to them and opened fire, the newspaper reported.
The witnesses said the group of men apparently was targeted.
The restaurant is at Seventh and Chestnut streets, near Kiener Plaza.
KMOV reported that the two men who suffered injuries were in stable condition.
