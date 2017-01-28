1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Hooters in St. Louis

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump? Pause

1:20 Triple stabbing murders at Belleville salon get charges 11 years later

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:52 I spy with my home surveillance eye, a criminal

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

1:46 The Grille at The Mansion

2:21 Summit aims to make St. Clair County a healthier place to live

0:57 Chester Police officer killed in crash during pursuit

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue