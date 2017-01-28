Longtime Madison County Coroner Dallas Burke dies; was first female coroner in Illinois

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump? Pause

1:20 Triple stabbing murders at Belleville salon get charges 11 years later

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:52 I spy with my home surveillance eye, a criminal

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America

4:04 Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections