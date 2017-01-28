Itchy Brothers make chainsaw carvings

Chainsaw artists Luke Harris (shown) and Don Johnson together make up the Itchy Brothers Chainsaw Art business. On Saturday they demonstrated their skills at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower in Hartford. Here, Harris uses an electric grinder to put finishing touches on a bald eagle statue made out of a wild cherry log. He said he prefers catalpa wood, since it's soft and easy to carve. They got the name of their business from all the dust they produce, which certainly can cause itching. They had other finished carvings of wildlife on display and for sale at the event.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
An electric grinder in Luke Harris' skilled hands is used to finish up fine detail in this carving of an American bald eagle.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
A Panda Bear carved during the Itchy Brothers Chainsaw Art demonstration Saturday at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower in Hartford.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
These are some of the other wildlife carvings the Itchy Brothers had on display and for sale at the event.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
A wild turkey chainsaw carving made by the Itchy Brothers.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com