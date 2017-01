Itchy Brothers Chainsaw Art show off skills at Lewis and Clark Tower

Chainsaw artists Luke Harris and Don Johnson, of Itchy Brothers Chainsaw Art, show off their skills at Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower in Hartford, IL. Here Luke Harris is working on a bald eagle carving made out of a wild cherry log. The name of their business comes from the itching that can be caused by all the sawdust produced from their carvings.