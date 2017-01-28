Woman dies in crash on I-64; roadway closed

A Marion woman died when her vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer on westbound Interstate 64 east of Okawville Saturday afternoon.
Dana L. Mc Sparin, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:45 p.m. by Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger.
The road was still closed as of 3:20 p.m., according to Google Maps traffic information. The Illinois Department of Transportation urged motorists to avoid the area through at least 5 p.m. Police diverted traffic onto northbound Illinois 127, which meets with westbound Illinois 177, a route that connects again with I-64.
Mc Sparin was driving eastbound around noon when she reportedly left the roadway, crossed the median and collided with a tractor-trailer that was traveling westbound, according to the coroner. She was wearing her seatbelt. It was not immediately clear what caused Mc Sparin to leave the roadway. Both vehicles had serious damage. Okawville Fire Department crews extricated Mc Sparin from her vehicle.
The condition of the tractor-trailer driver was not immediately available.
No autopsy was planned for Mc Sparin, Styninger said, but the coroner collected routine toxicology samples and submitted them for testing. Illinois State Police and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate the crash.
ISP is working a very serious crash near mm 44 of WB I-64. Trafffic is being diverted onto IL 127. Avoid area for next 3-4 hours. #ILtraffic— IDOT District 8 (@IDOTDistrict8) January 28, 2017
Washington County Ambulance Service, Illinois State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Okawville and Nashville police departments also responded.
