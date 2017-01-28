Tour of new HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital

Sue Beeler, Director-Construction Management for HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital (left), and Peg Sebastian, hospital President and CEO, stand in the main lobby area of the hospital. This area is located centrally off the "main street", which runs practically the length of the front of the entire building. It is open and spacious, with large windows to let in natural light. On this "main street" will be located the cafe, gift shop, the imaging area, and other often-used facilities of the hospital. The hospital also sought to reduce the total number of entrances to the building, and at the new hospital there are just three entrances, with the two most often-used ones located at either end of "main street". Construction progress at the hospital is at 68%, Beeler said.
Sue Beeler, Director-Construction Management for HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, inside the large ambulance bay at the new hospital. The hospital sought input from several ambulance companies as to what they specifically wanted to be incorporated into this bay. The feedback was used during the design stage, and ultimately the construction stage of the project.
Peg Sebastian, President and CEO of HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, stands in the main entrance area of the new hospital where a giant stained glass window of the hospital's patron saint - St. Elizabeth of Hungary - will be displayed. The steel girders in the background at right will be the structural support for the large 20 foot tall stained glass window, which is currently at the exitsting hospital. It will be lighted from behind after it is installed here. The stained glass window will be joined by other religious, historic, and iconic items from the existing hospital that will find a home at the new site.
HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital President and CEO Peg Sebastian inside the departure area waiting room of the hospital, still under construction. The area is based on a new concept, which allows patients to leave by a separate and less public entrance following a hospital stay or surgery.
This view is looking down the "main street", which runs practically the length of the front of the entire building. It is open and spacious, with large windows to let in natural light. On this "main street" will be located the cafe, gift shop, the imaging area, and other often-used facilities of the hospital.
This view shows the front side of the new St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
People use the walking path that circles around the lake at the site of the new St. Elizabeth's Hospital on Saturday morning. At left is part of the new hospital building, which is about 68% completed. At right is the doctor's medical building, which is connected to the hospital on every floor, for easy travel back-and-forth for patients and employees alike.
At left is the new hospital building, which is about 68% completed. At right is the doctor's medical building, which is connected to the hospital on every floor, for easy travel back-and-forth for patients and employees alike.
