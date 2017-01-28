Police investigating Granite City jewelry store burglary

Police are investigating a Saturday morning burglary at the Hudson Jewelers store off Nameoki Road, according to KTVI.
Thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, including watches, rings and diamonds from the family-owned business, according to the news station. Surveillance video reportedly shows three masked thieves smashing the front window around 4:30 a.m., then stealing merchandise from display cases.
Hudson Jewelers was established in 1944 in Granite City, according to the company’s website. There is also a Hudson Jewelers store in Edwardsville, which was the subject of a burglary in January 2016.
Anyone with information on the Granite City burglary should call Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.
