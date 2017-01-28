Part of Illinois 161 shut down after crash

Emergency response crews shut down westbound Illinois 161 where it meets Dutch Hollow Road shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night after a traffic crash, according to the Belleville Fire Department. A Belleville police officer declined to provide further details about the crash.
Vehicle Crash: @IDOTDistrict8 Hwy 161 at Dutch Hollow (near Llewelyn). Hwy 161 shut down while FD, EMS & PD work the scene. Use alt route.— BFD PIO (@BFDPIO) January 29, 2017
Illinois 161 is under the Illinois Department of Transportation’s jurisdiction.
