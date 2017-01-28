Metro-East News

January 28, 2017 10:28 PM

Part of Illinois 161 shut down after crash

By Kelsey Landis

BELLEVILLE

Emergency response crews shut down westbound Illinois 161 where it meets Dutch Hollow Road shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night after a traffic crash, according to the Belleville Fire Department. A Belleville police officer declined to provide further details about the crash.

Illinois 161 is under the Illinois Department of Transportation’s jurisdiction.

Check back for more on this developing story.

