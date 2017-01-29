Centreville police trying to locate missing woman

Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.
According to a post on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page, Centerville police are trying to locate Betty Adison. Police said Adison was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday driving a 2004 white Cadillac DeVille with Illinois plates W-ELROI1. She was last seen driving in the Centreville area.
Anyone with information abut Adison’s whereabouts are asked to call St. Clair County’s CENCOM at 618-825-2051 and ask to speak to a Centreville Police Officer.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
