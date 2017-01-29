Don’t expect any sun in your Sunday, forecasters say

If winter weather is your thing, Sunday may be your only chance to enjoy it. The National Weather Service forecasts the chances for even some precipitation on Sunday as being a rather long shot.
The NWS says there is about a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers before 1 p.m. and a slight chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39. Winds will come out of the northwest at 8 to mph with gusts of up to 26 mph.
Sunday night sees a low of around 26 with winds dying down. It is expected to be a quiet week on the weather front. Here’s the full forecast for the metro-east:
Monday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind around 9 mph becoming west after midnight.
Tuesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Wednesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Friday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Saturday ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
