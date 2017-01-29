Flames engulf Washington Park home

Metro-East News

WASHINGTON PARK

No one was injured in a fire that almost completely destroyed what appeared to be a vacant home in the 1500 block of Kingshighway, also known as Illinois 111, on Sunday night.

Washington Park firefighters responded to the house shortly before 7 p.m. to what Washington Park Police Officer Christopher Heatherly said were “40-foot flames” shooting out of the back of the house. The flames reached power lines and burned a transformer, Heatherly said.

Firefighters had the blaze largely under control about 15 minutes after arriving on scene, said Assistant Fire Chief Scott Rose. At 7:30 p.m., crews were working to extinguish “hot spots,” Rose said. The tenants of the house might have recently been evicted, Rose said. A state fire marshal was called to investigate the fire.

State Park Fire Department also responded to the scene.

