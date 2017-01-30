Looks like we’ll see a lot of the sun this week

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Monday...Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Monday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Tuesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Thursday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday...Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Saturday...A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday night...Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday...A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Comments