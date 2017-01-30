Metro-East News

January 30, 2017 6:44 AM

Looks like we’ll see a lot of the sun this week

News-Democrat

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:

Monday...Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday...Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday...A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday night...Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday...A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Metro-East News

