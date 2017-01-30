Police ID man killed outside Hooters in downtown St. Louis

Police identified a man killed in a shooting outside the downtown Hooters restaurant Friday as 28-year-old Lamarcus Turner, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The shooting involved a group of men who had been sitting together at a table, the newspaper reported. As the men were leaving, a truck pulled up to them and opened fire. Two others were injured in the shooting. A 26-year-old man was shot in the wrist and a 33-year-old man was shot in the foot. Turner, of the 1900 block of Bremen Avenue, later died at a hospital.
Police say they have no suspects in the case as of Monday.
KMOV reported that the two men who suffered injuries were in stable condition.
Witnesses said the group of men was apparently targeted.
Comments