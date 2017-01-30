60-year-old sentenced to federal prison for child porn charges

A 60-year-old Godfrey man was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for sending and receiving child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce.
The defendant, Michael E. Myers, pleaded guilty in November to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.
Boyce said in a news release that the Madison County Sheriff’s Department had investigated a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 14, 2016. Authorities had learned that an email account belonging to Myers was used to send and receive child pornography images. Detectives later verified that Myers had sent and received a video showing child pornography on two separate days in March 2016.
Myers was sentenced on Friday to 19-and-a-half years in federal prison as well as five years of supervised release in the Southern District of Illinois. He was also ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution to one of the victims identified in the child pornography images.
The case was launched as part of Project Safe Childhood, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Hoell.
Comments